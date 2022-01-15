We are being bombarded with fool-hearty, anti-American actions to make America a socialist nation. First, about climate change and the untruths about the effects. This subject is addressed very well by the Frederick News-Post letter to the editor on Dec. 31 titled, “Yes, climate change is real” by Walter Staruk. I would add the “172-year climate cycle” by Peter Temple is worth examining. Look up “Worldometer, CO2 emissions by Country” for the CO2 emissions for all countries. The amount the United States supplies in no way supports the ridiculous idea of removing fossil fuels.
Then there is illegal immigration. The FNP letter to the editor on Dec. 20, “One step closer to a sanctuary state” by Carol Keeney addresses the Democrats in the Maryland Legislature wanting to make Maryland a sanctuary state. This will put all Marylanders at risk of increased crime as we see in other sanctuary states. Our country is being over-run by illegals who are bringing COVID, sex trafficking and killer drugs into the country with no attempts by Joe Biden or any other of the socialist politicians to stop it.
Our military is being weakened by Biden’s support for everyone to get vaccinated for COVID or be fired. Members of the military are retiring or getting discharged for refusing to get the vaccine. This lack of support for the military must lower the “esprit de Corp” to a dangerous level.
There are other changes taking place like growing inflation, increasing fuel costs and Democrat-run inner-city crime that are adding to the reduction of our country's economy, safety and general well-being.
The letter to the editor dated Dec. 24, “You’re a mean one, Mr. Manchin” by Alice Haber represents a main reason our country is being destroyed from within. That is the people who are voting to keep the socialists in power with totally erroneous, not factual statements. Ms. Haber states, referencing Senator Manchin, “... you ground your heels in, insulted your constituents, turned your back on your party, and decided harming the whole country was worth it to please special interests (i.e., the coal industry)."
It may surprise Ms. Haber, but many of Senator Manchin’s constituents work in the coal industry. An elected politician’s first priority is to their electorate not their party.
William Bugg
Monrovia
