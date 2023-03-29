The article "Caring for Caregivers" in the March 16 Frederick News-Post was most heartening.
Family Connects Frederick County — the first-time program through Frederick Health that offers new moms and their babies born at Frederick Hospital support through a home visit by a registered nurse — is a breath of fresh air.
This insightful, positive step in helping parents and nurturing newborns is truly an inspired, practical program that should reap welcomed benefits for families.
On the other hand, a story in the March 11-12 edition, "Delegates vote to make abortion constitutional right in Maryland," was distressingly tragic.
As the article stated, "the right to abortion" is already protected in Maryland law.
Actually, Maryland is an extreme abortion state, in which abortion is allowed up to the point of fetal viability. It also is allowed to protect the mental and physical health of the mother or if there is a fetal deformity.
A constitutional amendment on abortion would declare that every person (not every "adult" person) has the fundamental right to "reproductive liberty." This could be interpreted to include minors. We can imagine the havoc that would mean with abortions, transgender surgery, and drugs, while parents are powerless.
This "right" could nullify rights of conscience for physicians, medical providers, and hospitals, and tie the hands of future lawmakers to put safety measures in place.
The ballot question for voters won't mention abortion, but will be a bland reiteration of a fundamental right to "reproductive liberty."
The unwary won't see the deception — a little like the Freedom of Choice Act of 1991, which was petitioned to ballot in 1992 and approved by 62% of the voters.
Many voters probably did not know its extreme content. The language was not easy to understand, caused controversy and engendered a lawsuit for clearer language beforehand, but all was rebuffed.
Many Marylanders today are probably unaware of what happened more than 30 years ago.
But for many Marylanders, the life issue is the critical human rights issue of our time, transcending politics and ideology.
The unborn child is a human being with great potential.
I believe helping both mother and child is best for all. I am heartened that Frederick Health is starting a new venture to do just that.
