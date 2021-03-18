Good morning neighbors, welcome to America, the land of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” If you don’t believe it look at the millions who have died trying to come here, the numbers that continue to gather and those yet to come. Actually they seem to get it better than we do.
However, the pursuit of and the opportunity for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness come with a price. The price for that privilege is responsibility. Responsibility is our contribution to help preserve, manage and share the great gifts available to all. Our not taking that responsibility seriously and doing our part will sooner or later be our downfall or at least significantly diminish the benefits and opportunities available to us.
It is pretty clear that the government can’t do it for us. I can’t say I believe they have really made an effort with all the rhetoric, politicizing, empty promises and one-upmanship. What I do know is that, in the meantime, our country continues to decline in the eyes of the world and we, the people lose confidence in it to help us. Besides, those in government are as guilty as the everyday citizen. Here’s the problem.
When your idea of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness diminishes or robs me of mine or mine robs you of yours, it is not right, good or beneficial. This COVID-19 business will prove that. We were told repeatedly that working together on this problem would make all the difference in how soon we get ahead of it, reduce the numbers dying and eventually overcome it, however, so many of us refuse to value the others' pursuit of life, liberty and happiness to get it done. Shame on us.
Want to solve the problem? When you get up in the morning, look in the mirror. Now you have seen the problem. Yes, it’s us. All of us because we fail to fully understand the great privilege we have to live in this country and to take responsibility for it because we believe we have a right to more life, more liberty and more happiness than all the others.
