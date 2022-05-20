Uh-oh. The May 14 News-Post noted the top-selling local home had a settlement price that is less than one million dollars, the first time in a number of weeks the million-dollar mark was not topped. Got to be President Joe Biden’s fault, for sure. There is no shortage of dog-and-pony media acts blaming the president for any and all shifts in fortune or misfortunes. From gas prices to baby formula (really?), the fingerprints and inaction of Joe Biden are to blame for all discomforts of all Americans. What next? If a lima bean shortage pops up this summer, for sure, Fox News headlines will scream of “Lima Bean Joe.”
Steve Myers
Frederick
