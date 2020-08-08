Your recent poll question on mail-in voting (Should the presidential election be delayed if it can’t be held in person? — July 30) combined two separate and independent topics in one question; the security of mail-in voting and delaying the election.
The security and credibility of mail-in ballots is very much in question and needs to be settled. I believe it is fraught with potential for corruption based on historic data. I also believe the election is a bad idea. How do I respond?
These are two separate questions and combining them was wrong. If your intention was to find out how people felt about the president’s suggestion that we should possibly consider a delay because of the issues surrounding mail-in voting then you should have asked that question.
The ambiguous nature of you poll question, and the answers, doesn’t reflect how people feel about mail-in voting but leaves the impression it does. Retract it and limit your poll question to one topic. The results, as they stand, are meaningless.
