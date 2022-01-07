With Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Alban’s resignation, it’s time to move forward. The Department of Justice’s recent report uncovered long-term, systemic and inappropriate abuse of disabled students attending Frederick County schools. The report documented rampant over-use of restraint and seclusion among students as young as 5 years of age.
Board of Education Vice President Sue Johnson said she’s committed to “understand[ing] the full nature of the problem.” The DOJ’s findings show the “problem” is widespread and has been around a while. Unfortunately, as an educator and father of a son with autism, I’m neither shocked nor surprised by the report. When it comes to providing a quality education for disabled students and valuing their potential and individuality, public schools in Maryland and elsewhere have a spotty record.
Certain corrective actions are already underway. I’d like to propose a few questions for the board’s consideration:
1. Do disabled students tend to “fall through the cracks” in our schools? What do we make of the fact that so many instances of physical restraint and seclusion have escaped the public eye for so long? Does this say something about the “leadership” in our schools?
2. In their settlement with DOJ, school officials agreed to be more transparent and provide additional training. Who will provide it and what will it look like? How will staff and teachers deal with behaviors that used to result in seclusion?
3. A primary function of schools is to teach students societal values. What values are we communicating to all students by the unnecessary use of restraint and seclusion to “control” the disabled?
4. Since abuse was systemic and frequent, what can and will be done county-wide to bring much-needed change?
5. Why are disabled students of color more apt to be restrained and isolated?
6. Some board members had no idea systemic abuse of this nature occurred. Why not? Was the former superintendent and deputy superintendent in the dark as well? What about the principals at Lewistown Elementary and Spring Ridge Elementary (where the most abuses took place)?
7. What can be done to ensure disabled students along with their families and caretakers have a voice and are heard by the board and FCPS educators?
8. How will lost instructional time be made up? What about the emotional, physical, and social toll on students who were constantly abused. How will this be addressed?
9. What will be done to make sure this kind of systemic abuse never occurs again? And how does the board plan to rebuild trust in a system that has failed too many of our disabled students and their families?
Clearly, this is no small matter. Going forward, the public has a right to know the answers to these questions. And it’s in the board’s best interest to be thorough and transparent in seeking change.
Rich Bucher
Frederick
Sen. Chuck Schumer was on CNN the other day talking about the Democratic attempt to change the voting rules. In other words, they want to make legal what they did this past election.
He and his cohorts are trying to come up with a plan that Sen. Joe Manchin and others will accept and therefore pass the resolution, and get rid of the filibuster. I pray that Manchin and others stand their ground and deny Schumer and the Democrats their wish.
I find it interesting that Sen. Nancy Pelosi has become very quiet lately and Schumer emerges as the spokesperson for the Democrats. Where are you Ms. Pelosi? Not that I miss you. As far as I am concerned, the disappearance is appreciated and welcomed.
Schumer and others are not happy with what some state leaders are doing to tighten voting in their respective states. So Schumer wants to pass a federal law to override states from regulating their state’s voting policies. Schumer is concerned about what he calls young people not being able to vote, disabled folks not making it to the polls, certain demographics suffering from not being able to vote. Here is a solution for you Schumer: come up with a government program that will give rides to and from the polls. You and others have no problem coming up with other idiotic programs.
But here is the kicker, I have no problem with that kind of program. Everyone should be able to legally vote, but when they arrive at the polls, they have to show identification, they have to be American citizens. They have to be at least 18 years old, and of course they have to be ALIVE.
Mail-in ballots should be reserved for those in the military and out of country, and American citizens not in the country. Now, you are going to counter with there are those too disabled to make it to a poll. OK then, they are sent a mail-in ballot upon their request, but need to include their ID with the ballot. There needs to be some system to prove who the voter is and that they are alive.
You have no problem checking a person’s status before they purchase a firearm. I am sure someone could come up with a system to do this. Instead of trying to bend the rules to benefit a certain demographic, a certain area, or a certain party, come up with a system that benefits all voters.
Charles E. Hubbard
Middletown
