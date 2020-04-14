In this time of social distancing, I look forward to The Frederick News-Post delivery every day. I want to thank the people at the paper for keeping my perspective current.
While I’m thanking people, I want to include Gov. Larry Hogan. While I may not agree with everything he does, he continues to be leading our state in the right direction. His response to COVID-19 has been so much better than the federal response!
Taking action and leading that action to keep as many people safe as possible is the right action to take.
I feel sorry for the many in the country whose “leaders” (including the president) are not doing their job to safeguard the residents they “lead.” I hope that we get through this earlier than later. Take care, and on the federal level, listen first to the medical professionals and ignore the noise from the politicians.
Kenneth Berkowitz
Walkersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.