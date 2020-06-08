Mr. Blatchford’s opinions regarding COVID-19 (Listening to the wrong people, May 26) were mostly fact-free. He asks: “What is the almost incestuous relationship between leftists and certain scientists?” As a semi-retired engineer, this caught my attention.
Science is not — in itself — political, any more than gravity is political. Ignore either at your peril. Citing nonspecific rules “right out of Orwell or Nazi Germany,” the author seems to conclude the guidance accepted by nearly all expert scientists is despotic. But currently the only proven methods available for fighting COVID-19 are hand washing, social distancing, masks, testing, tracing and isolating. Imperfect methods, but if used diligently, they have been shown historically to limit contagion.
Consider a group of 200 unmasked people who don’t practice social distancing. Assume one person is infected with COVID-19, and anyone who becomes infected spreads the virus to one new person each week. After two weeks, four people would be infected. After eight weeks, the entire group of 200 would be infected. The math is relentless. Timely prevention and detection are critical. Symptoms might not show for one or two weeks after infection.
Houses of worship, nursing homes, offices and classrooms are especially vulnerable. A May CDC report described a choir practice in Washington state in March, where one infected person wound up infecting 52 others, two of whom died. CDC also reported that an outbreak at an Arkansas church in March killed three and infected dozens. CDC guidance for houses of worship was taken down from their website May 23 by the White House, fearful of offending their evangelical base before the election.
They listened to the wrong people.
As Orwell (1984) said, “Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.”
Great letter. Word of advice to the author: you can’t reason with people who have none; anymore than you can engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed person.
At Maryland U. reading 1984 was required. It's amazing how much has become true. Having said that, you are wasting your time if you think Rick is going to listen to you or anyone else.
Ah, Dick, there you are. Just wanted to let ya know that your previous comments "Do be careful, Rick, go to church and pray hard ..." and "What kind of flowers would you like at your funeral?" were noted. Your warning was passed on to a number of appropriate individuals, including the sheriffs of two counties. Doubt me? Ask 'em.
It was generous of you to make such a comment publicly. Makes ID easy. Care to contact me directly? . [cool]
Dear FNP,
If you are looking for a new columnist, I urge you to give this application every consideration.
Sincerely, your adoring public.
