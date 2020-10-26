Non-partisan elections have been a tradition in Brunswick for decades. There’s good reasons for that: The decisions made by the mayor and council are community decisions: parking, zoning, water and sewer and so on. They are not based on Democratic or Republican Party ideologies. Also, the people we elect are chosen on local reputation and personal experience: people we work with, volunteer with, or just greet on the street.
It was very disappointing when one of the candidates in the mayor and council elections last summer received funding from a national political party to publish materials supporting three candidates based solely on their national affiliation. This violation of local tradition and introducing the bitterness of national politics is harmful to our community.
The mayor and council will vote on a change to our City Charter on Oct. 27, which will firmly enshrine the non-partisan nature of our local elections in our basic law. It will be a disappointment if the vote to change the Charter is not unanimous.
Ellis Burruss
Brunswick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.