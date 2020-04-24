Why do we only look to the federal or state government for help during challenging times. Right now, as more than 20 plus million people have filed for unemployment nationwide, we need help from all levels.
Local governments have the ability to help also by adopting the constant yield to make sure property tax bills do not get raised.
Implementing a program for those that need their property taxes deferred as they work out solutions with their mortgage companies should be adopted for residents and businesses. For those that are on water and sewer and may need assistance when the bill arrives, a program should be in place to help, as most water and sewer bills will be on the rise as people are home.
President Trump and Governor Hogan are not the only ones that should be looked to during this crisis, Local elected leaders are closest to the people and can help in many different ways. Yes, all levels of government will have revenue shortfalls during this pandemic. This is when leadership is the toughest for those in elected office as it is easy to spend money, but it is no fun when you have to stop or reduce spending. But remember, we are not laying off elected officials.
It is amazing to see and hear all the stories of how people in our community are helping in many different ways right now. That is what makes Fredrick such an incredible place to call home.
We must stand united by continuing to help each other. This shall pass and better days are ahead. It is going to take time and patience. Always help when, where and how you can. Please continue to be smart, safe and cautious.
Blaine Young
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.