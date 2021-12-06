A recent headline in The Frederick News-Post, “Board: Council violated Open Meetings Act” is but one example of important reporting that wouldn’t exist in a reliable, factual manner absent this paper.
It would appear from this reporting that the County Council met with Amazon officials in a closed meeting in August. The issue was a determination by the Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board that, “the Council violated the Act by failing to adequately document and provide the public any meaningful information about the topics discussed.”
The information relayed in this reporting fits a pattern laid out in the book “Fulfillment, Winning and Losing in One Click America” by Alec MacGillis, which details the tactics used to move local governments in the direction Amazon wants them to go. This direction is heavily dependent on the public having no prior knowledge before critical legal documents are signed. Leaving good, honest, hard-working elected representatives with few options other than to support and publicly tout the “benefits to the community” that will come from meeting Amazon’s needs.
It is unknown at this point what might come of this revelation reported by the News-Post, but it is critical that the public be aware. Social media is not bound by the ethics of journalism, and requires that posts be verified by the reader; something that is difficult, and given the amount of misinformation that is spread, likely not done. Social media is adept at spreading information, both good and bad, at alarming rates, but newspapers are adept at reporting the facts.
We will likely not fully understand the impact of our local newspaper unless we lose it. Without “our paper” we may not learn of a former schoolmate’s passing, or a high school football team’s important win, or local roadways that will be closed affecting our commute, or the needs of our schools, or any of the important local news that we take for granted because it has always been there. Without “our paper” we may wake up one day to hear (likely on social media) about the data centers or warehouses that are being built in our neighborhood, without our knowledge or consent, and have no reliable venue with which to vet that information.
We are too terribly fractured as a country, but on a local level we still maintain some semblance of cohesion. The Frederick News-Post is a critical element to that cohesion. It’s the one shared point of reference for information on so many issues that affect our quality of life and help shape our community. So to “our paper” I’d like to say thank you for being there, for helping to keep us informed about the myriad of details that make us a community, and doing it with a commitment to integrity and facts.
Paul Burke
Union Bridge
