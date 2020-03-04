Gerald Ziemba wrote a substantive letter to the editor that I would like to add my comments to. We did not elect members locally to take on national issues. Our city aldermen and county council should be focused on problems and solutions for problems within Frederick County.
Global warming is a national-level issue and best handled by the Congress of the United States. If you have issues, then direct them to your elected congressional representative.
There are plenty of problems within the boundaries of our county that need to be dealt with. I suggest the city and county councils walk the neighborhoods and have a look around. Talk to people and identify the problems that need to be addressed instead of dwelling on what are really global issues.
Do the job we elected you for and quit worrying about global issues.
Patrick Vickers
Frederick
(29) comments
https://energy.maryland.gov/business/Pages/ResilientMaryland.aspx
The link is to a incentive program: Resilient Maryland. Here is a direct cut and paste from the Program Overview: Resilient Maryland provides funds to businesses, organizations, utilities, government agencies, and other industry stakeholders for the feasibility, financial and societal cost-benefit, and engineering analysis necessary to identify Microgrid, CHP, and Resiliency Hub candidate sites. The program calls for proposals in four (4) Areas of Interest (“AOIs”):
AOI 1: Community/Campus Microgrid Planning
AOI 2: Resilient Facility Energy System Planning
AOI 3: Advanced CHP Planning and Design
AOI 4: Resiliency Hub Planning and Design
What local means here is our "local" functionaries should be discussing this with us, letting us know this type of action exists. What is curious is the effect of this, especially in light of todays bond brokering government dealings. Who builds these hubs? Do these hubs fit into a much more holistic "environment" strategy to offset the expansion of our highways, with toll booths. But - think of this: The entire prosecutors office in Saudi Arabia has gone "paperless" - Remember when internet was being pr'd around as, "The answer to commuting. The answer to all those papers - so every business can go paperless." What does Frederick get - ballooon legislation. And a rightful argument that all things are connected.
The state of house of Maryland and many of its counties have been in democrat control for a very long time. Their party hides their incomplete actions behind local functionairies banging their national drum - making that national drum a local drum. Case in point. O'Malley - Governor Greenwash. What is his contribution to Maryland's legacy of climate action other than rhetoric. His pet was the "knowledge economy" i.e., OCR reader mounted on police cars reading our license plates with out our permission. For "national security" though.
To be sure - local is alive. That is what we contribute to the world.
And to the point of using a handle: To be plain: given the American character attribute of hating heros, [except superheros], demeaning anyone who is disagreed with - never forget that throughout history at moments just like these - Anonymous - was a powerful and inspirational source of literature that endures today. Besides - America needs to be reminded Liberty is in our blood. Not slavery of any and every kind.
Climate change is absolutely a local issue, everywhere.
And taking responsible steps to address it and prepare for it is good for our community, in all sorts of ways.
Quite obvious the author didn't ever hear the phrase "Think global, act local." We have a bunch of boobs in office who haven't passed a thing since Donnie Damage got into office (who denies anything with a shred of science behind it). Half of the senate are no scientific geniuses either and think somehow Jesus will solve everything. So...we control what we can, and that is at the local level.
"Think globally, act locally" seems to apply here.
"We did not elect members locally to take on national issues." ?? "We?" If you called, I missed it.
At least our local reps aren't flying to Texas to look at the border in a photo op.
[innocent]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]Shiftless.
All politics is local. If we don't start at home we're just passing the buck.
"Global warming is a national-level issue and best handled by the Congress of the United States". and when the Congress fails to act, then what Patrick? Your LTE is short sighted in the extreme,
Richie, "Then"? Golly, that's a lot to unpack. I can believe that in such a short post YOU, are so long sighted. That is certainly Admirable. Why are you not out there "doing something" to promote your infinite wisdom upon the masses. Oh, wait... you're not that Greta chick and don't have a large enough platform. My bad.
Trump and the flat earther's seem to think that tornado's in early March are normal. Looks like President Biden will have this hot mess to clean up too.
I do what I can, when I can. Unlike yourself and others of your ilk I don't hide behind fake monikers. Cowardly in the extreme.
[thumbup]richardlyons Deb Wasserbach ("Deborah" means "bee")
I feel the same about your "ilk" so where does that leave us? As far as me being "cowardly"? I'm certainly glad we don't live in close proximity. We could have a ball. Take 15N to Thurmont Left on 550N. keep going until you reach FT. Ritchie. Make a Right at the light. Take the Left at Chocolate Park. Keep going up until you reach the top of the Mountain.
and your name?
Richard[thumbdown]
Are you kidding rikkitikkitavvi??? UNBELIEVABLE!!! I think we’re NEIGHBORS!!!
I'm not a fan of lawyers/Attorneys. My name? I have previously posted it on this board. Find it if it's that important to you. Great view at the end of the directions. Nice little park area too. Lot of history there.
As I suspected.
richard,
Just to clarify, is it your opinion that everyone who posts online anonymously is, "cowardly in the extreme"?
Do you think everyone who posts a comment here (and elsewhere) should be required to provide their full, verified, name?
Only when attacked by "anonymous" posters, such as rik. I take responsibility for my posts and as I have for the past 20 plus years, do not hide behind a fake moniker. Just to be clear.
richardlyons Mar 4, 2020 2:02pm
"As I suspected.
Sit on it ritchie
Nice, but expected.
Global warming is an existential threat to our planet and I believe our local government must weigh in on this issue. Bob Lewis
Mr. Lewis,
I am certain your intentions are well meaning and your attention is focused on this issue but I agree with the writer. Unless the county would take steps to mitigate the major causes within our jurisdiction such as more roads and more CO2. But they will not. So the exercise seems somewhat hypocritical and political.
[thumbup]
Anything Frederick County does is going to have zero affect on global warming.
Bob[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.