What a delightful story in the Frederick News-Post on Dec. 17 about 10-year-old Savannah Dahan (A 'Savvy' star: From 'Little Big Shots' to a national Hallmark commercial, Frederick's Savannah Dahan has had quite the year).
To see how she used her musical signing to educate others about persons in the deaf community, was truly amazing. How wonderful that she is a local young girl that has been recognized so widely for her skills and ability. I am so proud of her!
