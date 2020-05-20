When I think about the Frederick County Public Schools Board of Education election, I want a person who has an academic background and who is caring, compassionate and concerned about the whole child.
Lois Jarman has all of these characteristics and more. She is a teacher, formerly at FCPS and now at Shepherd University. Lois understands what students need in order to succeed academically, socially and emotionally. Lois is also smart. I don’t say that because she has advanced degrees, which she does, but because she knows how to think creatively.
One sees her abilities reflected in her current work on the FCPS board of education as she produces solutions to current challenges in education. From her days volunteering when her own children attended FCPS schools, to the work she has continued to do on her own for many organizations including the Frederick Women’s Giving Circle, the Frederick County Commission for Women, and the present Board of Education, she is clearly qualified to continue as a member of the board.
Lastly, I see Lois as a strong supporter of diversity, and Frederick has a diverse educational population that needs a person like her. In short, we need leadership from people who care about every student, and Lois is that person. Please vote for her for Board of Education on election day.
