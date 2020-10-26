My wife and I were invited to a meeting at Catoctin High School regarding our daughter’s upcoming trip to France with her French class. We were sending our daughter across the Atlantic and entrusting her safety and well-being to her French instructor, Dr. Lois Jarman.
Parents and their student(s) were seated in a classroom of what seemed like tiny desks awaiting the arrival of Dr. Jarman. You could feel the anticipation of concerned parents. What questions would be asked? How much money they would need, where would they stay, how would they get around in a country they had never visited — and the list goes on. There was total silence as we all nervously watched the wall clock. The anticipation was killing us. And then, we heard this beautiful, joyful voice coming down the hallway singing in French. Dr. Jarman came into the room with a personality as large as life — the excitement growing with each sentence/phrase/question she posed — totally in French. Anticipation and concern left the room. What an experience. Our daughter thoroughly enjoyed the French Club trip to France, Germany and Switzerland. A real education.
Later, I learned Dr. Jarman speaks several different languages and has taught English, Spanish, French and Latin at the undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate levels. Dr. Jarman, a Frederick County resident for more than 30 years, is currently director of international affairs at Shepherd University.
Dr. Jarman is a real credit to the education of all our students in Frederick County. She will work tirelessly to serve our students, teachers and community. Please vote for Dr. Lois Jarman to serve on the Frederick County Board of Education — www.loisjarman.com
Michael West
Thurmont
Yah, she took also her Spanish classes to Spain, and the kids love her. I didn't vote for her because of the incident, but I wish her well.
