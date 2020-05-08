It is my belief that the removal of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg from our nation’s Highest Court is long overdue.
During the last few years, she has been hospitalized for serious medical conditions, including cancer. She has been caught falling asleep while on the bench. The facts of her health condition are widely known.
Whereas, it is common knowledge that once someone is appointed to sit on the Supreme Court, it is a lifetime appointment; here comes a time when it is obvious that someone in that position needs to admit that the time has come for them to retire from that position. Unfortunately, politics often determine that decision.
Ginsburg and her supporters are well aware that if she should step down from the court that President Trump will then have the opportunity to appoint another conservative judge to sit on the Supreme Court. That scares them because it greatly lessens their chances of getting anything passed by the court in their favor.
For you see, it’s all about power for the likes of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff and other Democrats. Our forefathers had no idea what lengths that politicians of today are willing to go in order to stay in power and advance their leftist, socialist agenda on America.
(2) comments
I see you have been drinking the magic juice again. Well, that or your red hat is too tight. You have real nerve commenting about what politicians will do to stay in power to advance an agenda as your Commander In Thief buries evidence showing his actions, or lack there of, have killed 70,000+ Americans. That on top of his pushing other hat wearers to close their eyes, open up the country, and die so he can be re-elected for another four years of grifting. My hope is his valet was close for long enough to infect him and his lapdog lackey Pence. That would be a nice one/two takedown.
What a waste of words...let us remove trump because he has proven he is unstable and INSANE enough to ingest clorox or look at an eclipse without protective eyewear...removing a justice is not how it works so get over it. PS. Your real agenda is making abortion illegal which is a joke when your party is willing to sacrifice the elderly for money during this crapshow that has become our reality due to the incompetence and corruption that is and always will be trump and his disgusting boot lickers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.