I’ve been following our efforts to reduce traffic on U.S. 15/Interstate 270 and I question the cost benefits. We’re considering a monorail and a toll lane on the roads, which seem to be expected to reduce automobile traffic by at best a 25 percent for a cost of around $15 billion.
I think a more reasonable solution would be to wire our roads to support electric trolleys powered by solar panels for a maximum cost of $5 billion. This would reduce automobile traffic on 15/270 by at least 60 percent and allow us to travel by trolley anywhere in the county more easily than driving.
There are electric trolleys available that move like buses with contacts attached to overhead wires much like the trolleys of my youth — powered by solar panels along roads and over parking lots all around the county, tied to the electrical system already in place. That combination would probably lower our electric bills and clear our air in perpetuity.
My personal desire is for clean air. I remember a day in 1962 when I saw clean air.
It was a freak occurrence and didn’t last long. The pollution from the cars in Washington, D.C. eliminated it within three hours. It may have been the first time I saw clean air, and I thought it would be the last.
The next time I saw clean air was a few months back when we stopped driving. Suddenly I could see the sky as it really was again. I started thinking about how we might continue to see clean air and came up with this idea.
For less than the cost of a new concrete lane on U.S. 15 and I-270, we could have solar energy and trackless trolleys running up and down from Emmitsburg to Shady Grove every 10 minutes during rush hour and no more than 20 minutes the rest of the day, which would eliminate a tremendous amount of traffic and smog.
We could also set up trolleys throughout the county, giving us the option of a trolley ride from Emmitsburg to Mount Airy for an evening, with no parking necessary. I would enjoy a trolley ride from New Market to Brunswick for an evening of poetry. No traffic concerns, no parking problems, just relaxation and pleasure. Along with that would be the knowledge that it cost us less than a third of what our partial solution would cost.
John Remmers
McKaig
