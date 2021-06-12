Yet another diatribe against critical race theory. William Bugg’s May 28 rant (Critical of critical race theory) — an echolalic repetition of right-wing talking points — is what concerns and, yes, even scares me.
His words ooze with hypocrisy and ignorance, aiming to delegitimize a tool that can lead us to a clearer, fuller and more honest understanding of our nation’s history and how it has developed over the past 400-plus years.
Critical race theory is not a weapon wielded by imagined armies of socialists intent on anarchy. Bugg’s assertions are pure poppycock. As a tool, or process, critical race theory might be invoked by those who use it as a flimsy façade for distorted motives, which is exactly what Bugg and his ilk are doing. For illustrative examples of this point, consider how two of the most respected teaching tools — the Bible and the U.S. Constitution — have been applied over their existence. For good and for bad.
