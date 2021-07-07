I read somewhere that a single data center might use as much power as a medium-sized town, but I don't know much more on the subject.
From "Data center campus eyed for Adamstown" (News-Post, June 28) I learned a fair bit about the old Eastalco plant and its history. Also about jobs, taxes, and the relevant real estate market. In between were a whole lot of words like environmental-friendly, aesthetically designed (wow), sustainable and minimal impact, without specifics — except maybe that you will not see much of the new facilities when you drive by. It seems like we're getting a lot of reassurance about questions that have not yet been asked here. And little "data" on how data centers work or their environmental impact.
Someone's going to respond like the Quantum Loophole CEO in the article, that a lot depends on the actual clients who populate the new campus. Sure. But what about this dimension: Google and such might rule the data-dependent world, but it is an increasingly damaged world — where leaders and execs are thinking about real estate, short-term benefit, and public relations, while rushing to climate disaster.
