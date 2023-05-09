Congratulations on the Preservation Matters column by Christina Martinkosky, published by The Frederick News-Post, an excellent retrospective on the old Frederick Post Office.
It was of modest size, but really huge in the quality of its fine design. It’s such a shame that it was lost to all of us.
It’s so ironic that it was replaced by a building (the present post office) that is in a tie with the courthouse for ugliest building in town.
Each has been here for decades, and neither has ever shown the slightest hint that anyone cares how violently they ignore their surroundings.
Every year that nothing is done is a lost opportunity.
