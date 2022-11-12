We all lose things accidentally. We try to be careful with our belongings, but there are times when something that we own suddenly disappears, and although we do a thorough search, we are extremely disappointed that the item we lost or misplaced is never seen again. Depending on its value, either financially or sentimentally, we are very regretful, and the loss takes its toil on our psyche.

I recently experienced such an incident. A ring I had worn for over three decades lost its stone. I did not notice this immediately, but when I did, I was extremely upset, probably more than the usual person who loses something of value. The stone was a gift from my husband, who was cautious about purchasing extravagant things that were not useful or absolutely necessary, but this gift was most unusual and very much cherished by the recipient. The loss was devastating more for its sentimental value than its cost.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Another excellent LTE Ms. Haber.

First of all, I certainly would not say you failed. The stone came loose from it's setting, that happens. Perhaps you accidentally knocked it against something, but that is impossible to avoid.

Secondly, as you said:

"Things are just that: things. Yes, they mean something to the owner, but life will go on, the sun will set and rise again. Some memories do not need “things” to recall what they meant to us and why."

When my mother passed away, my siblings and I all selected items we wanted for sentimental value. At first we were all very happy that we had 'saved' these items from being auctioned off at the estate sale. As the years went by however, we all came to realize that as nice as some of the items are -- antiques; Native America art, jewelry, pottery; handmade quilts, etc. -- they are, as you said, 'just things'.

I think my sister and brother have since sold much of what they had. I still have the items I selected, but more from inertia than for any sentimental reason. I do like the things I have from the estate, and when I look at them I think of my mother, but something the 3 of us realized a while ago is that in general, 'things' mean the most to the original owner (the stone in your ring). They may also mean a great deal to heirs who knew the person in question -- usually the decedent's children and grand children; maybe nieces and/or nephews. Beyond that however, there is typically very little sentimental value, which is understandable.

In short, items that mean a lot to us, as the original owners or heirs, will, in another generation or two, have lost their sentimental value. Heirs that did not know the original owner -- say, great grandkids -- will likely just sell whatever they inherit.

