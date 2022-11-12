We all lose things accidentally. We try to be careful with our belongings, but there are times when something that we own suddenly disappears, and although we do a thorough search, we are extremely disappointed that the item we lost or misplaced is never seen again. Depending on its value, either financially or sentimentally, we are very regretful, and the loss takes its toil on our psyche.
I recently experienced such an incident. A ring I had worn for over three decades lost its stone. I did not notice this immediately, but when I did, I was extremely upset, probably more than the usual person who loses something of value. The stone was a gift from my husband, who was cautious about purchasing extravagant things that were not useful or absolutely necessary, but this gift was most unusual and very much cherished by the recipient. The loss was devastating more for its sentimental value than its cost.
It seemed to me that the ring represented an important part of my married life, and without it, how could I remember the many years of my marriage, the happiness and the love I had experienced? When I looked at my empty finger, tears welled in my eyes, and I sat transfixed, unable to deal with the fact that I would probably never see that stone again.
Unable to accept the situation, I kept retracing my steps hoping to discover my lost treasure ... an exercise ending in defeat. Then, I suddenly realized that most humans, no matter how careful they are or how intelligent, organized and efficient they have become, also, at one time or another, lost something of importance to them. How exactly do they handle the situation?
I’m sure (well, almost) that they do not sit and cry or take to their beds. They survive. They vow to be more careful. They teach their children to care for their belongings and to make certain that they put them away in the same safe place every time they are used. We all try to instill these good habits continually so that they become routine, and as a young person I truly learned that lesson. But, after many years, I failed, and I feel guilty and depressed. What could I have done to avoid what I am calling “a catastrophe?”
After contemplating this difficult situation and my disastrous response, I sat and pondered over the overwhelming problem. No one was hurt; the stone (although it will be somewhat different) can be replaced. I can retrain my mind to think positive thoughts. Perhaps the person who finds my stone will cherish it as I did, and it will bring that person happiness and joy never anticipated.
And even if I am an old senior, I can still relearn a valuable lesson. Things are just that: things. Yes, they mean something to the owner, but life will go on, the sun will set and rise again. Some memories do not need “things” to recall what they meant to us and why. So, if you have lost something that you really care about, you have permission to be upset. But, then turn your misfortune around and remember that you still have those loving thoughts about what you lost.
(1) comment
Another excellent LTE Ms. Haber.
First of all, I certainly would not say you failed. The stone came loose from it's setting, that happens. Perhaps you accidentally knocked it against something, but that is impossible to avoid.
Secondly, as you said:
"Things are just that: things. Yes, they mean something to the owner, but life will go on, the sun will set and rise again. Some memories do not need “things” to recall what they meant to us and why."
When my mother passed away, my siblings and I all selected items we wanted for sentimental value. At first we were all very happy that we had 'saved' these items from being auctioned off at the estate sale. As the years went by however, we all came to realize that as nice as some of the items are -- antiques; Native America art, jewelry, pottery; handmade quilts, etc. -- they are, as you said, 'just things'.
I think my sister and brother have since sold much of what they had. I still have the items I selected, but more from inertia than for any sentimental reason. I do like the things I have from the estate, and when I look at them I think of my mother, but something the 3 of us realized a while ago is that in general, 'things' mean the most to the original owner (the stone in your ring). They may also mean a great deal to heirs who knew the person in question -- usually the decedent's children and grand children; maybe nieces and/or nephews. Beyond that however, there is typically very little sentimental value, which is understandable.
In short, items that mean a lot to us, as the original owners or heirs, will, in another generation or two, have lost their sentimental value. Heirs that did not know the original owner -- say, great grandkids -- will likely just sell whatever they inherit.
