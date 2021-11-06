At church this week, we heard the encounter Jesus had with a scribe who asked, “which is the first of all the commandments.” Jesus replied the first is …” you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is you shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

Regardless of your belief system — or lack of one — the second commandment applies to all of us. Today, too many have lost sight of the second commandment as radicals (and unfortunately politicians) on both sides of the political spectrum unfairly vilify each other (e.g., some of the Virginia election ads) and those who do not fully support their agendas.

This has led to an inability to have civil discourse because both sides refuse to listen to anything that is not consistent with their agendas, as they attempt to impose them on the public.

We are beginning to see pushback from the sensible public on some of these agenda items. I hope that both political parties will recognize that the radical approaches pushed by their extremists need to be scaled back to move forward on the good ideas contained in each other’s agendas, for example, childcare tax credits for needy single parents, immigration reform, better education opportunities for children in failing schools, etc.

Harry Carnes

New Market

