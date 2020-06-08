I read in the paper that only 17 percent of mail-in ballots have been returned in Frederick County.
Yes, I know it’s a primary, but we cannot ignore any opportunity to use our right to vote This is critical in November (if there is a vote then?)! We live in a state that probably will be blue, but we cannot take anything for granted.
We must lead in our commitment to replace the current occupant of the White House. The COVID-19 pandemic and the killing in Minneapolis, (among many issues) require empathy, caring and concerned leadership from the top and there isn’t any. We as Maryland residents have to vote every time we get the chance.
(3) comments
It can happen Ken and likely will given that's the height of flu season. If it were a Democrat in the WH the MSM talking point would be "the only responsible thing to do would be to postpone this election until this crisis passes." Ever notice that, according to many here and the MSM Crises NEVER pass? What an exhausting way to live!
Excellent letter, but your are going to be chastised by the Trump cult. There is no longer a true conservative party.
And their is no longer A Democrat party Dick. Please. read what those jokers are selling. Any person with an ounce of moderation (like you I think) could not support what will be the Democrat Platform. Yahoos will, you're better than that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.