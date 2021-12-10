This letter responds to Nathan Pool's letter in the Dec. 9 News-Post addressing inflation.
I thought Mr. Pool's letter was accurate and constructive. I particularly appreciated his remark exhorting "our lawmakers not to fall into the trap of placing political blame because neither Republicans nor Democrats are solely to blame for this crisis."
I do, nevertheless, have some thoughts which are intended to supplement, rather than correct, Mr. Pool's remarks.
First, please be reminded we have a deficit in the vicinity of $25 trillion. Deficits, except in recessionary times, are, in and of themselves, inflationary. And, the deficit will have to be repaid someday, by our children and grandchildren. A deficit is nothing more than borrowing someone els's current production for current consumption with a promise to repay it from future production, plus interest. We consume more ourselves now, at the cost of giving our progeny less to consume in the future.
Deficits can be justified during recessions as recessions are generally caused by a shortage of demand. However, when demand picks up and the recession ends, the deficit should be repaid. We have not done this. Briefly stated, the stimulus packages which were enacted when the pandemic had put people out of work can be justified. More deficit spending now merely fuels inflation in a context of a shortage of workers and supply chain difficulties since it increases demand in the absence of increased supply.
Raising current taxes sufficiently to pay for programs is not inflationary, but it would be unpopular, hardly a path to reelection. It is, economically, no different from cutting taxes without cutting spending, which is also inflationary.
To paraphrase "Engine" Charlie Wilson, former CEO of General Motors ("what's good for General Motors is good for the country"): What's good for the country is good for the citizens. Inflation is not good for either the country or its citizens. We need patriotic lawmakers who understand economics (they all do) and place the needs of the country above the short term popular program that primarily serves to get them reelected. It would be beneficial, of course, if they would also expend the effort to sell us on the idea that doing to right thing economically is also the patriotic thing.
