The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment reminds us of the struggle women faced to get the right to vote. The League of Women Voters (LWV) grew out of that struggle as a way to educate and empower newly enfranchised women.
On February 20, 1920, Maryland voted against ratification of the 19th Amendment. By August of that same year, 36 states had ratified the amendment, ensuring that the right to vote could not be denied based on sex. On March 29, 1941, Maryland finally voted to ratify the 19th Amendment. That vote was not certified, however, until February 25, 1958.
The 19th Amendment did not initially extend to African, Asian, Hispanic, and Native American women. Not until passage of the Voting Rights Act nearly half a century later, on August 6, 1965, were all women able to exercise their right to vote.
As we honor and reflect on the sacrifices and courage of the people who founded the LWV 100 years ago, we should also use their example to help us navigate some of the same challenges that they faced:
(1) starting a movement in the midst of a pandemic (Spanish flu), just as we are trying to provide accurate and timely voter information in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic;
(2) addressing a barrage of misinformation and panic-inducing propaganda (that giving women the right to vote would destroy the home and reduce men —Egad — to helping with household chores and raising the children), just as we face conspiracy theories and interference from domestic and foreign entities;
(3) extending voting rights to Black and immigrant women, just as we face issues providing voting access to citizens who speak different languages, lack access to technology and have limited polling places.
In the end, the determined, strong women and men who achieved ratification of the 19th amendment were successful because they knew that “failure was not an option” if women were to have a chance for economic and social equality. They persisted! To honor their legacy and our future, we can do no less.
Carole Jaar Sepe and Kerri Burson are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.