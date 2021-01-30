During the 2020 election cycle, the League of Women Voters of Frederick County (LWVFC) volunteers were among those representing all voters in Frederick County by providing countless hours of hard work. Our volunteers risked their health and invested their time serving as polling place evaluators, vote counters, election judges, and numerous other jobs required to ensure a fair and free election.
Much has been made, both nationally and locally, regarding the fairness and accuracy of the recent General Election. While we were involved in many activities, there are two procedures that have come under the most scrutiny for possible fraud: collection of ballots from drop boxes located around Frederick County and counting of mail-in ballots. Maryland uses a paper-based voting system with a paper record of every vote cast. The network used to generate the official election results is not connected to the internet. After each election, the Maryland State Board of Elections conducts an automated audit, and each local board conducts a manual audit of the ballots cast.
The steps that were taken to guarantee the security of ballots are listed on the LWVFC website and Facebook page (lwvfc.org and facebook.com/FrederickCountyLWV).
We would like to recognize and give our heartfelt thanks to the following:
n The dedicated, efficient, patient, and knowledgeable people of the Frederick County Board of Elections — workers, who trained poll workers and who themselves worked tremendous hours during the election;
n The men (they both happened to be men) who drove over 1,000 miles each to collect mail-in ballots, in all kinds of weather, without any payment other than a mileage allowance;
n The many bipartisan poll judges who worked long hours checking in voters, directing people to voting booths, assisting voters with special needs, filing all necessary paperwork, collecting ballots, and countless other activities needed to ensure that all votes were processed accurately;
n The bipartisan polling place evaluators, who, using a seven-page questionnaire, audited polling places throughout Frederick County to ensure that all proper signage, voting process, paperwork and voting procedures were being followed;
n The bipartisan volunteers who put their own health at risk to work 8-hour days for no payment performing the mind-numbing, repetitive job of counting the mail-in ballots; and, most importantly,
n The citizens who voted, both in person and through mail-in ballots, for making democracy work.
Carole Jaar Sepe of Jefferson and Kerri Burson of New Market are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of Frederick County. The League of Women Voters (LWV) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that has advocated for voter rights and education for over 100 years. Free and fair elections are the hallmark and foundation for our democracy and are the reason the LWV has existed. The LWV of Frederick County has actively participated in these efforts by providing voter registration drives, candidate forums, Voters’ Guides, and assistance in election processes for decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.