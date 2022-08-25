You are gut-punchingly naive if you think the lawsuit by Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer against Jazmin Di Cola was anything other than deeply bitter sour grapes.
Yes, the vote tally was once-in-a-lifetime staggeringly close. But numbers alone don’t tell the full story. Many District 3 voters rose up for change. Those voters said, “No, Madam County Council President. Simply, no.”
And, yes, a nearly equal number said, “Yes, Madam President.” Don’t fool yourself: The incumbent always has the upper hand. (In an open primary election, not ruled by party restrictions, I believe M.C. Keegan-Ayer would be a mere footnote.)
Don’t for one second be fooled into thinking that M.C. Keegan-Ayer didn’t know what she was setting in motion with the lawsuit challenging Jazmin Di Cola’s residency. She was tearing down a community servant because a lark of circumstance gave her the opportunity to do so. Because defeat was so unimaginable, that she had to strike.
This fight is ugly. And the spectacle is cruel. M.C. Keegan-Ayer, please withdraw.
I agree but not for the same reason. However, MC is not the one who twisted the truth to get elected.
Alisa, I am a District 3 voter who voted for MC. MC earned her spot with many years of service. The fact that a judge disqualified JDC is not MC's fault. That is squarely on JDC - both for not knowing the rules and then either lying or not paying attention to what she was signing - maybe both. Also, you are very naive if you think someone else would not have taken JDC to court if MC hadn't.
