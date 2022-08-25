You are gut-punchingly naive if you think the lawsuit by Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer against Jazmin Di Cola was anything other than deeply bitter sour grapes.

Yes, the vote tally was once-in-a-lifetime staggeringly close. But numbers alone don’t tell the full story. Many District 3 voters rose up for change. Those voters said, “No, Madam County Council President. Simply, no.”

niceund

I agree but not for the same reason. However, MC is not the one who twisted the truth to get elected.

threecents
threecents

Alisa, I am a District 3 voter who voted for MC. MC earned her spot with many years of service. The fact that a judge disqualified JDC is not MC's fault. That is squarely on JDC - both for not knowing the rules and then either lying or not paying attention to what she was signing - maybe both. Also, you are very naive if you think someone else would not have taken JDC to court if MC hadn't.

