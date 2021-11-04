To say I was disappointed in the demeanor and statements made by Frederick Alderman Ben MacShane is an understatement. Put aside the issue of the vaccine incentive, Mr. MacShane’s comments at a recent meeting showed his true opinion concerning the city workforce.
He claims to support the city employees yet refers to them as a “threat to public safety” — because some have not gotten a vaccine — despite the city employees following all CDC recommended safety protocols.
At the beginning of the pandemic, when no one knew how dangerous the virus was, hundreds of essential employees reported to work 24/7 and provided vital services to the residents. Mr. MacShane had no issue with employees exposing themselves to an unknown deadly virus and potentially carrying it back home to their families, but now they are the threat.
He then goes on to claim the city employees are extorting the city by merely being present at a public meeting. Mind you, not one employee spoke to the aldermen or made any public statement, nor were they involved in the drafting of this incentive policy. Mr. MacShane owes the entire city workforce an apology for is baseless and uncalled for statements.
Jake McCandles
Frederick
