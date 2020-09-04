Many families have that one precocious child, often called a wunderkind, who meticulously dismantles things like old radios and TVs, but who never figures how to put them back together, or even reconfigure. Never, ever.
For four lost years, our country has let Trump dismantle nearly every law and fire nearly every human that has kept our lands, government, and people safe. The most egregious act may have been tossing a pandemic game plan, complete with staff (a true gift from the former administration) so that when the pandemic did come, we were up the creek. More than 180,000 of our brothers and sisters have perished, and still we are floundering. The person who dismantled what would have helped us avoid these sorrows cannot seem to repair it, cannot coordinate a national plan, and has his minions publicly talk about Covid-19 in the past tense.
“He has kept his word,” may be the most fallacious claim, followed closely by, “Before Covid, he gave us the longest economic expansion in history, and he’ll do it again.” I have yet to hear which word it is that he has kept. Bits and pieces of several are on the table, where they remain.
The economy? No. A far longer, stabler economic expansion came under Obama and BIden. Trump’s economy is smoke and mirrors for us regular folk. We get a “tax break,” yet a trillion dollars to make up the shortfall is added to our already devastating debt. Who pays? Every taxpayer receiving a break from Trump is paying now.
“We are a nation of laws” is a particularly duplicitous propaganda point used by this administration, which skirts the law, ethics, morality, and truth every day. Every day. That is the truth. Please let it sink in.
Those who will vote for Trump mock Biden for his self-description as a “transition President.” “Transition to what?” they complain. To smoothing the way for the upcoming leaders of our country by halting the current disruption and near-complete dismantling of our country’s reputation, health, even ability to function. By evening our keel. He’s done it before and will do it again.
I doubt that those who cast their vote for Trump understand that the rest of us—the majority—already have moved on. Even if somehow the man is again elected, he’s already in the rear window. 20th century mindsets just don’t cut it anymore. Let them rest.
Sheryl Massaro
Frederick
