I am a parent of an FCPS elementary school student and I am worried about my child’s safety during the coming school year. As of today, the plan for the fall is to gather elementary students--the only segment of our population that is universally unvaccinated--inside school buildings throughout the county six hours a day, five days a week without masks.
We know COVID is transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets in the air we share while indoors. We also know and celebrate the fact that our county has achieved a relatively high rate of vaccination at 57.7% of total population. In virtually any other situation I can think of such as a shopping mall, a concert or a high school, COVID transmission would be slowed because a significant portion of those intermingling individuals will be vaccinated.
But in elementary schools, where students below 12 years of age are ineligible for the vaccine, the vaccination rate will be 0% with no known immunity to impede infection from person to person. Without universal masking, it’s hard to see how this would be anything other than creating potential superspreader events in every community with our children as the vectors for this very dangerous and mutating virus.
Add to this that the Delta variant is now the dominant strain in Maryland and is 2x more transmissible than the original strain and the FCPS plan seems just nonsensical and dangerous.
This month, the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatricians both released guidance on masking in schools and regarding elementary schools they agree: Unvaccinated students should wear masks while indoors. This means every elementary student.
Our children’s safety is up to County Health Officer Brookmyer, Superintendent Alban and our elected Board of Education all of whom I respect and thank for their service during this trying time. I hope they will make the safe decision for our kids. Until every student is eligible to receive a vaccination, masking must be mandatory inside our children’s elementary schools.
Shane Stewart
Frederick
(7) comments
Children 12 and under need the classroom. We need to focus on getting all of them vaccinated before school starts.
We would still have polio and small pox today if we had the number of nitwits and propaganda networks we have now back when these were issues. Enough is enough. Get your kid the shot or keep them at home. It's that simple. If they are too young to get it, it will be available eventually, so either mask them and keep them distant, or keep them home. I see way too many kids under 12 without masks all over the place, and that is just pig ignorant.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] GregF
[thumbup]Greg and I do love the phrase “pig ignorant” and plan on usurping it
Okay, if you’re uncomfortable, homeschool then…
Exactly, dabittle. [thumbup]
Virtual learning is an option, but I think the county will choose universal masking, with the option of virtual learning. This could be a life or death matter.
