Please consider doing a series, daily on the front page, about the brave men and women who protected members of Congress with their bodies (literally) on Jan. 6.
We need to know who they are, what they did as heroes and heroines, and the continued problems they have from the injuries (physical and mental) received that day. As some Republicans continue to deny what happened, we cannot afford to let their voices be the only ones heard.
I was thrilled to hear the honor they received, but once again it did not cover even the basics about them. We need to hear about them daily and make sure their voices ring more loudly than the naysayers.
Please run a series daily about each one, and put it on the front page so no one will ever again be able to say it did not happen. The evidence is overwhelming, and if that is published daily, it will become increasingly more difficult for anyone to downplay it again.
You can make a difference, especially for those who died, committed suicide and those still suffering from that day. I would also urge you to cover the evidence that Nancy Pelosi’s committee uncovers daily. It is vital to hear the evidence so no one can ever again claim it did not happen.
Frieda Stroup
Mount Airy
