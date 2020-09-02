There is no question that our sitting president, Donald J. Trump, is again using the power of fear to attempt to win another term in office. His more vocal supporters and fringe groups align themselves with his tactics and do the same.
Fear is a powerful emotion that, when triggered, can affect people to act or react in ways they might not otherwise. Dictators, hate groups, and abusive individuals use fear to control, debase, and belittle. Those who use fear and intimidation in an attempt to sway opinion or gain control are themselves insecure, fearful people at the core of their being. They lack strength of character and the true ability to connect with others.
Lashing out, accusing, manipulating, and lying become their modus operandi. Although they may carry an appearance of strength and authority with their bluster and bravado, they are not truly strong, empathetic, centered individuals and they do not make strong, caring, effective leaders.
The current state of our country, with its raging pandemic, an economy on the precipice of ruin, environmental disasters and degradation, and a proliferation of inequity and injustice is what our current president has wrought. Trump turns his back on peaceful protestors and incites violence with his hateful rhetoric. He turns his back on hurting families, instead lining the pockets of his own family, cronies, and big corporations. He turns his back on science and pushes his own brand of false information to the point that a pandemic that could have been far lessened is out of control and a distressed environment is further stressed.
He continues to peddle lies and distortions to the American people. These conditions are the reality of a United States of America under Trump’s presidency. Trump shows no remorse, nor does he bear any responsibility for his actions. Shamelessly, he shifts the blame for the current state of our country under his leadership elsewhere, and, as he runs for re-election, he makes false claims and promises an even “greater” America should he be granted four more years.
The United States of America was not made greater under the Trump presidency. Our very democracy and the power and purpose of true law and order have been tattered on his watch. Our military and veterans have been exploited, dictators propped up, and allies abandoned. Citizens are not more united, nor are they safer and better off, since Trump took office.
Clearly, the presidency of Donald Trump is one of divisiveness and degradation. Make no mistake, a vote for Trump is a vote for more of the same. Our citizens, our country, and our world deserve better.
Susan Haney
Thurmont, MD
(7) comments
so you would rather vote for a senile puppet with strings being pulled by those behind the scene?
The LTE is regurgitated democrat hogwash, but I agree with the headline. A vote for Trump means the greatest economy in generations, highest labor participation across all ethnicities, opportunity zones in neglected democrat controlled urban areas restoring hope to those without it, more conservative judges on the bench, wall started on the border and many more. But the one thing a Trump vote will do, it will keep the progressive left from ruining this great country.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Much like the regurgitated fox news booollsheeet you pander relentlessly.
Those are all inconvenient truths for the left. Frack/No Frack Biden is already on record of raising taxes, doing away with fossil fuels completely, free health care for illegal aliens, immediate citizenship for all illegal aliens here now, free community college, and his plan to pay for it all is to do "practical things"
It's all out there on google and youtube.
[ninja]
pd: "arrogance, blind certainty, and closed-mindedness keeps the imprisonment so complete that the prisoner doesn't even know he's locked up.”
As Michelle Obama said, If you things can't get worse under Trump, think again.
