Keep protesting peacefully. Write letters to your senators, congressmen, governors, mayors and police chiefs. Demand police education on implicit bias and find a way to add it to our school curriculum. Don't lose momentum.
Contact people you know in other countries and spread the word that their efforts on our part are appreciated. Wear the oppressors down. Don't give violence a voice or a podium. Don't allow even the smallest act to go unnoticed. The good people of this country have a powerful voice that must be heard now!
