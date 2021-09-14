It seems every time I read the news there’s always a labor shortage. The usual response by most who are disconnected is “No one wants to work.” “Everyone wants a handout.”
I would think a little empathy rather than judging low-paid workers would best fit the situation. By low-paid workers, I mean anyone making less than a livable wage. According to a study done by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which produced a living wage calculator, the livable wage for Frederick County is $19.22 per hour for one person and zero children (livingwage.mit.edu/counties/24021).
The wages go up as the variables change. The minimum wage in Maryland is $11.75 per hour. If companies are offering minimum wage or even up to $15 per hour how can one support themselves? Take another job? Sure, but at what cost? Work fatigue, lack of energy, anxiety, depression, long term health costs, no social life, the list goes on.
Making $15 an hour is roughly $900 biweekly. For those making $11.75, it is roughly $705. For those of you saying low-income workers are lazy, could YOU support yourself with $705-$900 bi-weekly paychecks?
It’s highly doubtful unless you have a good support system. If you’re a company and your response is, “If we paid everyone $19 an hour, we would be out of business.” Well, maybe you shouldn’t be running a business if you can’t pay employees a livable wage.
Instead you’re relying on your employees to work for poverty wages. No one wants to work for poverty wages. It’s why most people hate their jobs and call out. It’s why customer service is horrendous. The stress of going to a job for a poverty paycheck is enormous. A huge part of the problem is the minimum wage itself. It’s barely moved in the last two decades while productivity has risen.
Best case of evidence is the stock market. The stock market is always rising, even during the pandemic when unemployment rose. The number of people and families living paycheck to paycheck has risen as well. Instead of paying employees a fair and livable wage, the 1 percent just get wealthier. Wealthier to the point some spend $5.5 billion for 4 minutes in space.
Perspective is everything and empathy is very much needed. Please think about others who are struggling before you make quick judgments on those who “don’t want to work.” Most want to work, they just want to be paid a fair and livable wage.
Greg Biggs
Frederick
