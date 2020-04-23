This past Saturday, a demonstration in Annapolis called for Governor Hogan to reopen Maryland and, according to the Reopen Maryland group, they have more than 13,000 Marylanders who want the state to “return to normalcy” and have signed an online petition. You may have missed this event as the Frederick News-Post failed to cover the protest for some unknown reason.
The group is understandably concerned at the loss of jobs and potential permanent closing of businesses. Unfortunately, many businesses will not be able to weather the extended closing that has resulted from the coronavirus. I have a son and daughter-in-law unemployed and having trouble getting their unemployment checks. My wife and myself are retired and except for picking up prescriptions through a drive-thru and one brief visit to a grocery store have been housebound for over two months.
I wish someone could wave a magic wand and we could open all businesses and be able to restore our lives as they were prior to the coronavirus outbreak; however, the medical facts prove this goal is unrealistic at this time.
Experts have stated the number of deaths is a lagging indicator of the current situation. Some may believe that the increase in new cases are a result of additional testing; however, the increase in hospital admissions are directly related to the continued spread of the virus in Maryland.
Some have suggested the number of deaths in Maryland and the United States are not as great as other illnesses and therefore, we can all go back to our jobs and way of life pre-coronavirus. While this statement is accurate, it needs to be recognized the extent of this virus has been mitigated by the very steps those proponents of reopening want to eliminate.
I am concerned about the health of my granddaughter who works in a retail environment and her mother who lives with her and is working from home. For those who say it is more important to restart our economy; do you want to be the one responsible for infecting you husband, wife, brother, sister, daughter, son or another loved one? Further, how would you feel if one of these loved ones wound up in the hospital and in the worst case died. For your health and for those you love, please when you are out, wear a mask.
For all these reasons, I support Gov. Larry Hogan in his efforts to minimize the heartbreaks so many families are facing due to the deaths caused by the coronavirus. Finally, I want to thank all my fellow Marylanders who are risking their lives to save others, and to those who have been unrecognized, who also are at risk when they support our daily needs by showing up at their jobs.
Doug Kaplan
Frederick
