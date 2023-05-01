On March 27, there was a mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. A former student killed three 9-year-old children and three adults, including the school's headmistress.
Police identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman under professional care for an emotional disorder, but they also said Hale was transgender and used male pronouns on social media.
Hale had recently acquired and hidden away at home (unbeknownst to Hale's parents) no fewer than five guns.
Hale's known planning was detailed and extended to targets beyond the school. Hale's motivation was said to be expressed in writings, including a “manifesto.”
Hale's last known communication, to a friend, was pledging to do something terrible, then die by suicide. The friend's attempt to alert the authorities was thwarted by bureaucracy.
Tennessee and the national press have described recent legislation protecting children from recruitment for trans medical practices as anti-trans.
Trans advocates have demonstrated with the sturm und drang that plays well on the “news.”
Lost in all this made-for-TV entertainment is the motivation underlying what may be a new kind of hate crime.
Release Audrey Hale's manifesto and other writings. The people have a right to know.
