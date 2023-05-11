I agree with Joseph B. Scrandis (“Manifesto should shed light on Nashville killings,” May 3) that Americans would be safer if we open our eyes, but demanding that police and journalists air the grievances of school shooters is counterproductive and dangerous.
Murderers write to fuel violent fires. Publication inspires vigilantes and copycats.
Audrey Hale’s identity has anti-trans Americans salivating to connect this massacre to a movement, yet a more “traditional” mass shooter — white, straight, cisgender and male — could write that Jesus compelled him to kill without proving a thing about Christians.
Terrorist manifestos don’t prove anything. Hale’s won’t verify Scrandis’s suspicions that sympathetic media coverage enables physicians to recruit trans terrorists.
Bystanders may be intrigued by a trans killer, but satisfying public curiosity is poor justification for police or editors to act irresponsibly.
Hate crimes, whether old or new, are wrong. No matter who we are, we have the right to safely occupy public and private spaces.
Like the vast majority of people, including LGBT+ and Christians, I stand against shooters and with everyone else.
The truth we need to accept is that the group endangering American society is not defined by religion or orientation, but by the choice to commit violence. To stop them, we must quit obsessing over our differences and stand together, as one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.