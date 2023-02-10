Many who spoke at the Feb. 1 Frederick County Public Schools budget hearing called for increased recycling and composting in Frederick County schools.
Despite having years to implement recycling, results at most schools are lacking. While some schools indeed do a commendable job, many neither recycle nor compost.
Some schools collect recyclables in blue bins only to dump their contents into the trash, which is useless.
And since recycling is already budgeted, not recycling is a waste of a paid-for service and a poor way to manage waste.
The administration needs to issue directives to operationalize recycling and composting countywide. There is no better way to teach children sustainability.
It is essential that the FCPS Central Office collect uniform metrics on recycling and composting from every school to establish a baseline, measure effectiveness, and acknowledge schools with effective programs. Teachers leading recycling efforts at schools should be compensated for their efforts in the way teachers involved in other extracurricular activities are.
At the hearing, members of the Frederick County Solid Waste Advisory Committee called upon the Central Office to take action.
They pointed out that FCPS Policy 204 calls for reducing waste and noted that the committee’s recent letter to the Board of Education and Superintendent Cheryl Dyson contains 10 recommendations to increase recycling and composting. (The letter was approved by County Executives Jan Gardner and Jessica Fitzwater.)
Others at the hearing calling on FCPS to increase recycling and composting included representatives of the Frederick County Sustainability Commission, Lunch Out of Landfills, Mobilize Frederick, Envision Frederick, and several individuals including former County Councilman Kai Hagen and Linda Norris of the U.S. Composting Council.
The message to recycle was clear. Will the FCPS administration finally take action?
Editor’s note: Peter Blood is vice chair of the Frederick County Solid Waste Advisory Committee, but is writing as an individual and not on behalf of the committee.{/div}{/div}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.