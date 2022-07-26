I’m writing in response to the letter to the editor titled “Kicking and screaming, and getting your way” published in The Frederick News-Post (Page D2) in the Saturday-Sunday, July 23-24 issue.
My interpretation of the author’s message was to compare a child’s temper tantrum to the current demonstrations of U.S. citizens in response to the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The author labels the protesting citizens as “far-left Democrats.” This label does not accurately describe the people who disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision. A more accurate description of the protesters includes men and women from various political, religious and cultural affiliations. I do agree with the author that judges should not be threatened. However, peaceful demonstrations and protests with freedom of speech are protected rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The author minimizes and belittles the impact of this Supreme Court ruling on women’s health by comparing our reactions to the court’s decision to a child’s temper tantrum. Decisions about abortions should not be made by government but by physicians and their patients. These cases are complex situations that are unique with each patient, which in some cases means life or death for the mother.
In my nursing career, I have witnessed firsthand how banning abortions can be a death sentence for some young women. I was a nursing student in the mid-1960s when abortions where illegal. I was finishing my senior year of training and assigned to a newly opened intensive care unit when a young college student was admitted in septic shock following a failed abortion. She did not survive. After 58 years in my profession, I still remember that case. It was my first experience with septic shock and having a patient of my own age die in my care. Later, in the early-1970s, when I was working as a registered nurse, I had the same experience again with another young women who also died.
This Supreme Court decision and other state laws banning abortions and limiting access to care for pregnant women have very serious long-term consequences for women’s health in our country. A women’s right to make her own health decisions should be supported by law.
Mary Beachley is a retired registered nurse.
(4) comments
Ms. Beachley,
Truly a pleasure to see such a well written and reasoned letter. Unfortunately many do see the Democrats as Mr. O'Brien portrayed them. As I am sure those on the left have a negative view of the right.
You raise a valid concern about the potential problems of a back street abortion but this is not 1950 and abortions will be widely available. What was once supposed to be a rare occurrence had turned into a full scale and wide spread birth control mechanism.
Abortion will not be banned in the US. Fervor over this decision is not just about abortion but what other decisions will follow. As with many Americans I am thankful for the decision knowing full well that abortions may be harder to obtain but will be available.
nelga, This line “What was once supposed to be a rare occurrence had turned into a full scale and wide spread birth control mechanism.” is inconsistent with the real historic tradition of abortion.
Research you say????? jsk doing research????????? Oxymoron!!!!
What was once supposed to be a rare occurrence had turned into a full scale and wide spread birth control mechanism.
I believe that if you did some research, jsk, you would find that abortions have significantly decreased since their 1990 peak.
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2022/06/24/what-the-data-says-about-abortion-in-the-u-s-2/
