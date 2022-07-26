I’m writing in response to the letter to the editor titled “Kicking and screaming, and getting your way” published in The Frederick News-Post (Page D2) in the Saturday-Sunday, July 23-24 issue.

My interpretation of the author’s message was to compare a child’s temper tantrum to the current demonstrations of U.S. citizens in response to the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The author labels the protesting citizens as “far-left Democrats.” This label does not accurately describe the people who disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision. A more accurate description of the protesters includes men and women from various political, religious and cultural affiliations. I do agree with the author that judges should not be threatened. However, peaceful demonstrations and protests with freedom of speech are protected rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Tags

(4) comments

jsklinelga

Ms. Beachley,

Truly a pleasure to see such a well written and reasoned letter. Unfortunately many do see the Democrats as Mr. O'Brien portrayed them. As I am sure those on the left have a negative view of the right.

You raise a valid concern about the potential problems of a back street abortion but this is not 1950 and abortions will be widely available. What was once supposed to be a rare occurrence had turned into a full scale and wide spread birth control mechanism.

Abortion will not be banned in the US. Fervor over this decision is not just about abortion but what other decisions will follow. As with many Americans I am thankful for the decision knowing full well that abortions may be harder to obtain but will be available.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

nelga, This line “What was once supposed to be a rare occurrence had turned into a full scale and wide spread birth control mechanism.” is inconsistent with the real historic tradition of abortion.

Report Add Reply
olefool
olefool

Research you say????? jsk doing research????????? Oxymoron!!!!

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

What was once supposed to be a rare occurrence had turned into a full scale and wide spread birth control mechanism.

I believe that if you did some research, jsk, you would find that abortions have significantly decreased since their 1990 peak.

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2022/06/24/what-the-data-says-about-abortion-in-the-u-s-2/

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription