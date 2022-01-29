Do you remember how many times you were told, “Don’t upset the apple cart?” or “It’s none of your business, so keep to yourself and mind your manners.”
All of us were raised to never “rock the boat” and to avoid confrontation at all costs because if your behavior was out of sync you would definitely be labeled “different” and that was not a good thing. But, my dear friends times have changed — drastically — and I think for the best. Today, as the saying goes, we encourage “marching to your own drummer.” Exactly what does this common phrase mean?
Here are a few answers that might answer the question. First, we encourage individuality. We tell our children, “Be true to yourself,” meaning that they don’t necessarily have to go with the crowd, especially if the crowd is doing something onerous. If other people think you are different, that is their problem and you do not have to apologize for your individuality. We now admire people who “rock the boat” if their actions will be beneficial and helpful. If “you go with the flow” and the “flow” is dangerous and detrimental, and you and others will be in serious trouble, then it is time to not be like everyone else, and stand your ground for fair treatment and justice.
We owe a debt to those people who “marched with a different drum” for justice for minorities, the homeless, the lawlessness that is pervasive in our society, and for causes that have been neglected or denied. You don’t have to be like everyone else today. You, too, can beat your own drum for the things that need to be changed and the things that need to happen. By doing so, you will live a happier and fulfilling life. Changes do not have to be big, noteworthy, or even noticed by anyone except you, the instigator. So what if people think you are “different?” Just get a drum and beat it whenever.
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
