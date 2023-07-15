The June 28 story about marijuana becoming "legal" in Maryland ("What beginners should know when recreational cannabis becomes legal") was interesting.
Here is something you may want to check out: Under federal law, it is illegal to buy, own or process a firearm if you are a user of marijuana.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives states that it is still illegal under federal law to be a user of marijuana and have a gun. It is a felony.
Maybe you can see what other things, like employment, etc., are affected by using marijuana. They will be able to check the registry to see if you have a card.
If you show this to the people who are so thrilled about being able to light up, they may rethink that when they find out what the consequences may be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.