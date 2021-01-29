Drive along our roads this winter and you will be astonished by the sheer volume of trash on the side of the road, chief among it is the ubiquitous plastic bag. Because they are so lightweight, they are easily blown around, appearing like ghosts on our trees and polluting our fields and streams and ultimately entering our oceans. As they degrade, they become microplastic, entering the air and the food chain for humans to absorb.
The cost of these “free” bags is passed on to the retail consumer. Our nation spends a mind-boggling $11 billion annually to clean litter. These bags also clog recycling machines resulting in higher labor costs. They clearly aren’t free.
A 2019 study demonstrated that 81 percent of Frederick shoppers used single-use bags, which means a huge number of bags originate here in our county. By contrast, Aldi supermarkets do not offer free single-use plastic bags and they charge for other types of bags. The result? Only 8.6 percent of Aldi shoppers used disposable bags. Montgomery County charges a fee for disposable plastic bags; only 35 percent of customers use them.
Legislation has been introduced in Annapolis to ban these environmentally disastrous bags, effective July 2022. The Plastic Bag Reduction Act (HB 314 and SB 223) is common-sense legislation that limits a product that destroys our environment, persists for years, and is worsening in scope by the day. Multiple jurisdictions have already passed effective legislation. It’s time for Maryland to act. Please contact your state legislators and urge them to pass this bill.
(14) comments
We had started using reusable bags in grocery stores exclusively until they stopped accepting them because of the virus. We shop Safeway, Giant, Wegmans and Walmart and I haven’t seen anyone using reusable bags in any of them. Why can’t they go back to good ol’ paper bags?
The problem is not trash bags. But trashy people. Duh.
Rt 15/340 between Frederick and 15 exit to Virginia is a mess. Plastic buckets, construction debris, full trash bags and random trash debris. It’s almost like a general dumping ground for commuters. Wonder if contractor purposely leave loose debris in back of trucks hoping they loose it on the way home? Trash trucks are responsible for loosing some due to not compacting leaving trash loose. This are is a mess in debris.
People don't care enough to clean up after themselves and some of them just love to trash everything in sight ever chance they get. Let me know when you figure out how to deal with that.
Once plastic bottles are banned, I'll get excited about plastic bags !!
I grew up returning bottles to the grocery store. I don't mind if they get made from a form of corn based plastic that actually degrades quickly. It'll cost more, but be less of a cost to the environment, which will be far greater in the long run if we keep them.
I used to use my own shopping bags. Then COVID happened and stores would no longer allow their use. Then Frederick county stopped recycling plastic bags and my local grocery store would no longer accept them. I had a year’s worth of bags and nowhere to take them. I recently put them in my trash as they were taking over my garage. So what to do?
What stores don't allow them? Never been told that in any stores I visit, and CDC said that isn't a major issue anyway like they first thought.
I shop at Weis and Ft Detrick. Weis no longer has their recycling station and Detrick no longer has its recycling dumpster.
[thumbup]Lar1
Earlier on when they were more afraid touching surfaces would spread COVID stores like Giant didn't allow you to use your own bags.
I use them as garbage bags in my smaller trash cans. I've kept my backlog down that way and it keeps me from having to buy plastic bags and thereby add even more to the problem. You're right, they were all that were allowed early on in the pandemic and that's why they haven't been totally banned. We needed them.
We took our reusable bags to Giant and for a while they gave us money back. Then that stopped and they changed their work flow so our cloth bags just slowed the check out process. Now we do not even go to the store. They deliver in plastic bags. Big plastic bags for frozen foods.
The more it has changed the more it stayed the same. We can do better than this.
Yes, we can.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.