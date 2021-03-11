Recently, the Frederick Board of Education disseminated a letter urging the Maryland State Board of Education to cancel state educational assessments this year, pleading hardship due to hybrid schooling. The problem we face is that right now is exactly the time that we need objective data on the state of our children’s education.
As parents and taxpayers, we have a right to know what we may have wrought through isolation and distance learning. I suspect the results will be fearsome and indicate substantially lower student performance than in prior years. The public deserves this data. Parents need to know where their children stand. If there are deficits, we need detailed data to mitigate them and correct shortfalls. It’s been a bad year for the kids: Insurance claims for children’s mental health have climbed nearly 100 percent. Anecdotes from our kids points to lower learning standards and a far less rigorous workload. That affects learning potential.
We cannot manage what we don’t measure. The State Board of Education has responded that they will now conduct the assessment in the fall when more students will be physically attending schools. This new position appears to be a reasonable compromise, but we must ensure that the state and our schools follow through and conduct the fall assessment without further delays.
Thomas Talbot
New Market
