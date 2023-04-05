Our state legislature is on a path to make abortion from inception to birth a part of the Maryland Constitution, despite having it already effectively enshrined in state law.
They have proposed legislation that would take it to a referendum vote in 2024.
This extreme measure flies in the face of what Americans want. In a January 2023 Marist poll, 61% of respondents stated they were pro choice.
a. 69% of respondents were among four categories that ranged from "abortion should never be permitted under any circumstance" to "abortion should be allowed only during the first three months of a pregnancy." abortion should be prohibited entirely to not permitted after 3 months of a pregnancy.
b. An additional 10% responded that "abortion should be allowed only during the first six months of a pregnancy."
c. Only 21% believed "abortion should be available to a woman any time she wants one during her entire pregnancy."
d. 60% "opposed or strongly opposed" the use of tax dollars to fund abortions.
Marist polling data is often used by NPR and PBS to measure the pulse of the nation.
It is clear that our legislature does not want to be bothered by what Americans or Marylanders may want.
They want to make it virtually impossible for Maryland voters to change the state’s abortion law, should we finally wake up and remember that this nation was founded on guiding principles that transcend our selfish hedonistic desires, euphemistically called the protection of women’s health issues by hardline pro-choice advocates in our state government and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.