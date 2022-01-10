Surprise! The doom and gloom left continues to promote fear and panic. The mandate of wearing masks is back in stride, effective as of 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve no less. What a coincidence.
The left is obsessed with the number of cases associated with the Omicron variant as their priority focus. The medical community by contrast says the primary focus should be the number of deaths. Just because a disease is highly infectious does not mean it is more deadly. Therefore, the left mandates that everyone needs to wear a mask even though most people will get Omicron, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, masked or not masked, social distanced or not.
I know there will be those on the left who will come up with some emotional rationale as to why masks are needed again and praise the decision. As long as people line up like lemmings and do what they are told that is all the left wants. Frederick County is now proud to be associated with Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties with mask mandates. All of them are run by — surprise — Democratic executives. It is all about control and power.
Ken Painter
Frederick
(13) comments
Covid deaths are rising sharply. Some may remember that I posted that hospitalizations would definitely increase after the holidays, and Gabe responded cryptically by saying that something else would increase about two weeks after the increase in cases. Any guesses as to what Gabe was referring to?
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#trends_dailydeaths
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/maryland-covid-cases.html
Why this LTE is wrong:
1) The number of Covid deaths has gone up.
2) The hospitals are overwhelmed right now - whether or not we will all get Omicron. FHH still has over 100 Covid patients, including 15 in the 19-bed ICU.
3) Vaccination, masks, and distancing are the tools we have to prevent illness. We know they all work.
👍👍👍 three! Add to that the significant number of those hospitalized develop long-term health issues, such as decreased pulmonary function via destruction of lung tissue and diabetes via destruction of insulin generating beta cells in the pancreas. Despite the claims of a few commentors here, this ain't the flu folks.
Bwah ha ha. Painter is doing exactly what we wanted him to do.
Even the American Medical Association is saying we should quit focusing on cases and focus on outcomes - deaths. With a more transmissible variant that is less lethal, case counting results in "skyrocketing" or "exploding" numbers. If the outcomes followed the same path as delta, deaths would also be skyrocketing and exploding and there would be refrigerated trailers setup outside FMH.
The vaccines are working to prevent serious outcomes. The chances of getting covid and dying from it are less than getting struck by lightning.
Anyone who hasn't gotten the covid vaccine and suffers the consequences elicits about the same level of sympathy as someone who doesn't get the shingles shot, the pneumonia shot, the annual flu shot, or any other proven and effective vaccine.
BTW, has there been any new studies on the effectiveness of masks on the omicron?
Ken - You embarrass yourself with this letter. Read the front page of today's paper. We are in a public health crisis. Wear the darn mask and help reduce the spread!
The argument of a petulant adolescent, Mr. Painter. Yes, omicron is about 50% less deadly than previous variants. It is also 400% more infectious. Do the simple math. If you see a train coming down the tracks, do you do your best to try to not get hit, or do you just stand there?
Ok Brandon.
How can we evaluate options and results when there is so much division about vaccinations? I have worked in medical libraries and I do try to be pragmatic. However my first thought is from the Bible: Matthew 7:16 — The New International Version (NIV)
16 "By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?"
And we have to see results as the way to evaluate actions.
Some control may be necessary in a disease situation. Everyone can not be sure of the actions of others. That means rules and regulations if we are to manage a disease. Public information that we can trust is the key for he public response. It should not matter who provides this information if it is accurate and timely.
What to do?
Pay attention. See what is happening. And be ready to do what is necessary to survive.
It is hard to argue with the letter writer - because they are utterly ignorant. Perhaps the thousands of cases clogging hospitals, and so limiting access to care for others is unimportant. Masks limit cases, limit spread of disease, and help keep people alive. Period.
Yep, hospital overcrowding is the inconvenient truth that blows these types of silly-A arguments out of the water, but he’s incapable of realizing that. People like the author live in an alternate reality where everything is “lefty’s” fault. There’s no reasoning with these people.
Masks provide protection- not just to the wearer but to those you come in contact with. It is just plain common sense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.