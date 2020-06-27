I think the picture of Lizzie Hummel and the caption in your June 16 edition really explains why people should wear masks when out in public. Like she explained, mask wearing is a courtesy to others.
So, nobody should complain that he or she has to wear a mask. Just do it for heaven's sake. This is common courtesy.
