This letter is in response to Ken Painter’s Jan 10 letter, “Mask mandate is about control.”
The mask mandate is not about power or control; this is a public health emergency.
I was hospitalized for severe sepsis twice before the pandemic. The timely and attentive care I received saved my life both times. If medical intervention had been delayed an hour or more, I could easily have died.
However, recently, those in need of emergency care for any reason have had to wait up to 11 hours at hospitals, because, as the medical community has repeatedly pointed out, a small percentage of severe cases in a large number of omicron infections still results in a large number of severely ill patients. At initial triage, someone may not appear to be in urgent crisis, but as I personally experienced, this can change dramatically within hours or even minutes.
Timely and attentive care is much more difficult to provide when hospitals are short-staffed due to illness and burnout, especially when those who remain are exhausted after two years of people like Mr. Painter pretending basic evidence-based precautions are fear-mongering or some political conspiracy.
Wearing quality, well-fitted masks helps to reduce infections and slow the spread, so that all of us are more likely to receive the medical care we need when we need it. It’s a sorry reflection on our society that a mandate has to be issued for people to do the right thing to protect each other.
Maureen Woods
Myersville
