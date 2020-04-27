Del. Dan Cox, get in the safety boat and row. Your interpretation of "suspending the Bill of Rights" by requiring individuals to wear face coverings when entering essential businesses is senseless. It's about as senseless as President Trump's reference to the Second Amendment when defending himself after his tweet telling Virginia's residents to Liberate Virginia. I'll keep this short because the Frederick News-Post article by reporter Steve Bohnel clearly corrected your misunderstandings.
Have you ever seen the sign in restaurants and other service related businesses that says, "We have the right to refuse service to anyone"? It's there to allow the owners to state their position regarding providing service to someone that in their opinion is grossly out of place in requesting whatever the business has to offer. A person that isn't wearing a face covering at this point in time in fighting the coronavirus is grossly out of place in life and respect for others' health.
Gov. Hogan is simply reminding the residents of Maryland to read the sign that the essential business has hanging on the wall right next to the sign saying, "How can we help you?"
(1) comment
Agreed 100%. Let me add to your comment. You quoted a much known phrase... "We have the right to refuse service to anyone"? Lets not forget other commonly observed "free right suspending" rules. How about "$50.00 penalty for carrying lighted tobacco products on an elevator
". Here's one I like..."No shoes, No shirt, No service". Am I to understand that Mr. Cox has the "right" to smoke in am elevator or enter a store while shoeless and shirtless and these rules were put in place just to infringe on his rights and not for the good of the majority?
Mr. Cox. I do truly hope you acquire a serious case of Covid-19 and that you take it home to your family and friends. You will have then exercised your "right to perish by stupidity". I for one will not try and stop you. In fact, I will cheer you on. They way I see it, you will be at least one less red MAGA hat wearer in the crowd.
