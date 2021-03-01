I can’t believe what I am about to say about President Biden. But I must admit — "as hard as it is" — that I’ve been totally wrong about Biden’s qualifications to be president of the United States.

I have been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump during the last four years. In my eyes, the man could do no wrong. But during the first month of Biden’s presidency, he has shown what a great leader he can be.

He’s already managed to reverse all the awful things that Trump did — all of which helped America to be great again and gave us an economy that grew beyond belief and an unemployment rate lower than ever in history. How dare President Trump take such actions.

But never fear, we’ve got Biden now, and he is gonna turn everything around with the wisp of a pen. Opening borders, sending billions of dollars to countries that hate America, reversing policies that put America first and support the unions, and bailing out states and cities that his fellow Democrats ran into the ground.

Biden is such a forgiving person. I don't understand how anyone would not want to support him.

pdl603

Exactly, time to take a knee before Chairman Xiden and kiss his ring. The great unifier has arrived and if you listen carefully you can hear spontaneous choruses of Kumbaya, my lord popping up over the land...

fjulia

It's so good to read a letter from someone who actually praises a bully, adulterer, liar, and leader of an insurrection through sarcasm. Your family and friends must be so proud. It's always nice to know those who are ready to believe any lie. Dupes and fools are always wanted by the con-artists of this world.

