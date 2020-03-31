For the last three weeks, we have been facing an unprecedented emergency in the Frederick community as the onset and spread of COVID-19 arrived. On Monday, Governor Hogan took another step to keep us safe, by enacting a “stay at home” order, restricting travel, business operations and more.
With many canceled events, altered work schedules, and closed businesses and schools, the coming weeks and months are uncertain. Our community is feeling the stress of the unknown, and it brings challenges for each of us in different ways. Yet, as I see it, beyond our commitment to stay home and practice social distancing, we only have one choice to ensure Frederick rises on the other side, and that is for us to act as a community that turns stress into action, fear into empathy, and isolation into partnership.
Since I declared a State of Emergency in The City of Frederick on March 13, 2020, city leaders have been working tirelessly to maintain the essential functions of city government, while responding to the growing needs of our residents. These needs have required new and innovative thinking and action. And along the way, community partners have stepped up to aid in the work and offer valuable resources.
To support our most vulnerable populations, our human service providers have come together to take necessary and intentional steps, talking daily, and researching alternatives to service delivery. From these discussions:
- The Frederick Community Action Agency is partnering with the Salvation Army of Frederick County to institute weekly food drops to local seniors. This program expanded last week, thanks to the International Community Church, the Spanish-Speaking Community of Maryland, and the Asian-American Center of Frederick, to serve additional seniors and households.
The city’s Parks and Recreation is working to address personal hygiene facilities for those missing the resources of the newly established day shelter. Temporary restrooms and hand-washing stations have been placed at the Rescue Mission and the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.
- FCAA is also providing hygiene supply bags for our homeless population as they are relocated to safe locations, thanks to local hotels and lodging facilities.
For our businesses and nonprofits, we have a strong group of organizations working to understand the loan and grant programs at the federal, state and local levels and fill in the gaps. In addition:
- The city’s Department of Economic Development (DED) has been acting since the moment the governor’s first Executive Order changed the way we do business. They were quick to partner with the Downtown Frederick Partnership on curbside pickup zones to support take-out services to keep our restaurants functioning.
- Last week, after completing a survey of city businesses, which received 171 responses in days, DED announced a Small Business Micro-Grant program. To support the mortgage, rent, and utility costs of small businesses, monies have been redeployed from their FY2020 budget to provide $2,500 micro-grants to city businesses with less than 15 employees. The first round of grants will be distributed this week.
- City departments are also working diligently to turn many of our processes required for business transactions and progress in the city into virtual experiences. This week, our code and permitting offices will be adjusting their operations to allow for virtual plan submission. Our staff is committed to keeping the business of the city running, ensuring it is safe for our employees and you.
- In addition to DED, the Downtown Frederick Partnership and the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce continue to focus on the resources available to local business and nonprofit leaders. Frederick County Workforce Services continues to focus on opportunities for employees, as unemployment benefits and furloughs are something new to many of us. Please use these resources and organizations to support your next steps.
On behalf of our health care workers, law enforcement officers, and other members of the city’s essential workforce, thank you to everyone who is adhering to the governor’s executive orders and staying home to save lives. New collaborative partners have emerged to support the needs of these essential personnel, who are working diligently and selflessly to keep our community safe and resourced.
Local businesses are supplying the city of Frederick, The Frederick Police Department, Frederick Health, and others with personal protective gear and cleaning supplies. Our local distilleries are providing homemade hand sanitizer. Businesses are redeploying staff and machinery to make masks. Many more are sewing, using 3D printers and offering their facilities for long-term support.
Restauranteurs and caterers are offering to feed our essential workers.
The Frederick Police Department continues to conduct proactive patrol checks of neighborhoods and is responding to calls for service. We have seen a decrease in traffic stops and violations, due to the decrease in traffic and travel. Thank you for those actions, as our police officers are able to focus on other current public safety needs.
For our residents, the city of Frederick is working to protect your life, health and safety. We also understand life is different right now and have made the following adjustments to aid in simple ways during this time:
- Due dates for city bills, permits, licensures and citations will be extended to 30 days after the city’s State of Emergency ends.
Daytime meter enforcement has been suspended. However, to help with sanitation and necessary street work, please continue to adhere to all other parking restrictions.
- While our city parks remain open at this time, please consider the current “stay at home” order and use these areas only as needed. The use of playground equipment and pavilions has been suspended for your safety.
This is by no means an exhaustive list of community collaboration and action. But what we can quickly see is that while we may be apart, we are not alone. Our community, in big and small ways, is acting and responding. As a city, we are at our best at times like these. We work together to do what is required of us, and then we do a little bit more. This has always been an integral part of Frederick’s story.
I cannot thank the residents and organizations in our community enough who are taking the necessary actions to reduce the spread and flatten the curve here in Frederick. Thank you to those who are working in our health care and law enforcement sectors, risking their lives to save ours. We may be at the beginning of this pandemic, but we can all take part in the solution of ensuring Frederick thrives after COVID-19. Please follow Governor Hogan’s “stay at home” order, continue to social distance and check in on loved ones. Take the recommendations of our leading health care officials seriously. Let’s continue to take care of one another, Frederick. We may be apart. But we are not alone. And we will get through this together.
(1) comment
Very well said Mr. Mayor.
